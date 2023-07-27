WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer testified to Congress that the government has been concealing information regarding unidentified flying objects (UFOs) for decades.

The revelation came during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), which is the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs.

Retired Maj. David Grusch testified before the panel that he knew about a “multi-decade” UAP retrieval program. Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs relating to the task force’s mission. At the time, Grusch was detailed to the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates U.S. spy satellites.

When asked whether the government had evidence of extraterrestrial life, Grusch added that the government has likely been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

Then, in an exchange that has since gone viral on social media, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) questioned Grusch about his work, specifically asking about the bodies recovered from the crash sites.

“If you believe we have crashed craft … do we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft,” asked Rep. Mace.

“As I stated in my NewsNation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries,” replied Grusch.

“Were they human or non-human biologics,” Mace questioned.

“Non-human and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to,” he added.

Mace told News 2 that she was “shocked” that despite hours of testimony, no other members of the panel asked what the bodies were or what they looked like.

“I was just burning to ask like ‘Okay, where are the pilots and the bodies, and what happened’ and I think it’s a very logical question to ask,” Mace said. “And then, of course, reading and looking at the tape, you can tell I was sort of taken aback and shocked by the response…like how do you come back from that?”

Mace said she is eager to hear additional testimony from Grush and other potential witnesses as the UAP investigation continues.

“It’s not about little green men, this is about national security, it’s about technology, if objects are being flown in the sky, in our planet, then what kind of…and defying the laws of gravity, defying the laws of physics….what kind of energy are they using? What kind of technology are they using? Do we have that technology? Did we develop that technology? Who has it? You know all of those things that go into very important questions that we all should have about our national security,” Mace added.

The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims of a coverup. In a statement, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.” The statement did not address UFOs that are not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects.

Pentagon officials in December said they had received “several hundreds” of new reports since launching a renewed effort to investigate reports of UFOs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.