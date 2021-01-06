SC Rep. Nancy Mace evacuated from office amid unrest at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – US Representative Nancy Mace was evacuated from her office building on the US Capitol campus on Wednesday as protests erupted over the Electoral College certification.

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby thereat,” she tweeted. “New we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.”

Protesters began storming the US Capitol building Wednesday afternoon as the Senate began to vote on the election certification.

“This is wrong. This is not who we are,” said Mace. “I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”

