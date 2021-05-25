Rep. Mace lashes out at fellow Congresswoman’s tweets comparing face mask mandates to Holocaust

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace lashed out at a fellow lawmaker over comments she made regarding face masks and the Holocaust.

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing COVID-19 safety restrictions taken inside the U.S. Capitol to actions made towards Jews during the Holocaust.

During an interview on the conservative cable network Real America’s Voice, Rep. Greene slammed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and told host of “The Water Cooler with David Brody,” podcast: “This woman [Pelosi] is mentally ill. You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

In response to one of Rep. Greene’s tweets about the comparison, Rep. Nancy Mace said “Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful.”

She went on to say, “Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling.”

The American Jewish Congress recently announced it was demanding an apology and retraction from Greene.

“You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities,” the organization said in a statement. “Such comparisons demean the Holocaust & contaminate American political speech. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize.”