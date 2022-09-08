CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace hosted the Flood Resiliency Forum in Mount Pleasant where leaders spoke about plans to combat severe flooding in the Tri-County area.

Local, state and national leaders are convening to take action against flooding in the Lowcountry.

“Today we have a symposium talking about flood resiliency and flooding issues here in the Lowcountry,” Rep. Nancy Mace said. “Bringing together those in the public and private sector to have a discussion and the direction that we’re headed.”

Representative Mace says Thursday’s summit was absolutely necessary to combat issues that are plaguing other parts of the country.

“In Mississippi,” she said, “in Jackson, they’re running out of water. They’ve had a lot of infrastructure issues and water infrastructure issues. That is not a future that we want to see anywhere in South Carolina.”

But officials say that could be the Lowcountry’s future if proper measures aren’t taken.

“The mean elevation of sea has increased by about 8 to 9 inches here in Charleston,” director for the Charleston branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. “We need to really think about how we ensure that what we invest in; the properties that we build, the communities that we change, the communities that we build new are being built in such a way that they will be resilient to these hazards.”

They say flood management planning is challenging, but they are more effective if everyone works together.

“Water doesn’t stop within the city of Charleston borders,” panelist Eric Fosmire said, “So, we have to work with each other to figure out what are the ways by which we can lessen the impact?”

Representative Mace says she recently secured over $135 million to help combat Lowcountry Flooding through the Water Resources Development Act.

“It’s responsible spending,” Mace said, “and it’s a true investment in infrastructure flooding resiliency here in the Lowcountry.”

Mace says the Office of Resiliency was created by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster nearly two years ago to help in situations like these.