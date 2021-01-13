Rep. Mace says Trump should be held accountable for Capitol violence, does not support impeachment

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Representative Nancy Mace delivered her first remarks on the House floor Wednesday as newly sworn-in Congresswoman.

It came during a House vote to impeach President Donald Trump for his actions in inciting a violent mob which led to insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as members of both the House and Senate worked to certify electoral college votes in the presidential race.

“This is not the reason why I wanted to give my first speech in our chambers, in our hallowed halls,” said Rep. Mace as she delivered her remarks.

She went on to say, “Thank God I sent my kids home Monday morning because I was worried about the rhetoric leading up to the events and to the rally on January 6th. The violence that could transpire. Not only were our lives in danger, but our kids, too. The two most precious people in my life.”

While Mace has been outspoken in denouncing the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building last week, she has been against invoking the 25th Amendment, calling it a “hallow gesture” and against calls for President Trump’s impeachment.

“The U.S. House of Representatives has every right to impeach the President of the United States, but what we’re doing today, rushing this impeachment in an hour or two-hour-long debate on the floor of this chamber, bypassing judiciary, poses great questions about the constitutionality of this process.”

She believes in holding the president accountable for the events that transpired when it came to the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. “I also believe that we need to hold accountable every single person, even members of Congress if they contributed to the violence that transpired here.”

But she asked her colleagues to remember words spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “who once said, the time is always right to do what is right. And if we’re serious about healing the divisions in this country, Republicans and Democrats need to acknowledge this is not the first day of violence we’ve seen.”

Rep. Mace went on to note the “violence across our country for the last nine months,” and said “we need to recognize, number one, that our words have consequences. That there is violence on both sides of the aisle. We’ve contributed to it. We need to take responsibility for our words and our actions. We need to acknowledge there is a problem, take responsibility for it, and stop being part of the problem and start being part of the solution.”