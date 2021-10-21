Rep. Nancy Mace comments on voting to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

CHARLESTON, SC – OCTOBER 31: Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace speaks to the crowd at an event with Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Charleston County Victory Office during Grahams campaign bus tour on October 31, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Graham is in a closely watched race against democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Mace was one of only nine republicans to vote in favor of the resolution, which asks the Department of Justice to bring criminal charges against Bannon, who is closely tied to former president Donald Trump.

“Congress is an important check on the other branches of government. One critical function for the U.S. Congress to carry out this important check and balance is its ability to provide broad oversight, conduct investigations, and make use of its subpoena power,” Mace said.

She continued, saying “executive privilege protects the advice given to the President. That protection can be invoked when called before Congress. When Congress issues a subpoena, that individual must appear before Congress and invoke that privilege.”

However, critics argue that since Bannon did not actually work in the White House on January 6, he is not covered by executive privilege.

It is now up to Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide whether to prosecute.

