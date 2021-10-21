Rep. Nancy Mace comments on voting to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.
Mace was one of only nine republicans to vote in favor of the resolution, which asks the Department of Justice to bring criminal charges against Bannon, who is closely tied to former president Donald Trump.
“Congress is an important check on the other branches of government. One critical function for the U.S. Congress to carry out this important check and balance is its ability to provide broad oversight, conduct investigations, and make use of its subpoena power,” Mace said.
She continued, saying “executive privilege protects the advice given to the President. That protection can be invoked when called before Congress. When Congress issues a subpoena, that individual must appear before Congress and invoke that privilege.”
However, critics argue that since Bannon did not actually work in the White House on January 6, he is not covered by executive privilege.
It is now up to Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide whether to prosecute.
Read Mace’s full statement below:
“Congress is an important check on the other branches of government. One critical function for the U.S. Congress to carry out this important check and balance is its ability to provide broad oversight, conduct investigations, and make use of its subpoena power. When Republicans take the majority next year, we will want this same tool in our toolbox to release the spigot, investigating the crises facing our nation: the southern border, the botched exit from Afghanistan, and Antifa, for starters. We will need the same subpoena power upheld today.
Executive privilege protects the advice given to the President. That protection can be invoked when called before Congress. When Congress issues a subpoena, that individual must appear before Congress and invoke that privilege.
I swore an oath of office to the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution is what guides my actions each and every day, and every single vote.
Lastly, I want us to imagine the positive impact on our country if Congress invested the same amount of time, energy and effort into investigating violent acts and domestic terrorism within groups such as Antifa or Black Lives Matter. We’d all be better and safer for it.”