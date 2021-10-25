Rep. Nancy Mace, lawmakers demand answers about taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Representative Nancy Mace is leading a group of 23 other bipartisan congressional leaders in demanding answers about money that was spent on puppy experimentation.

A letter addressed to Dr. Antony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, notes “grave concern” over reports of what lawmakers say are costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs commissioned by the NIAID.

Members of Congress say documents that were obtained by a taxpayer watchdog, White Coat Waste Project, and media coverage spanning October 2018 – February 2019, revealed NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer money on drug tests that involved 44 beagle puppies, of which were between six and eight months old.

“The commissioned tests involved injecting and force-feeding the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them,” the letter stated.

One concern shared by lawmakers was an invoice to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases which included a line item for “cordectomy,” a move the Cancer Treatment Center of America described as a surgical procedure that removes part, or all, the vocal cords and is commonly performed on those with laryngeal cancer.

Leaders claim the move is to prevent the puppies from barking, howling, or crying. “This cruel procedure – which is opposed with rare exceptions by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Animal Hospital Association, and others – seems to have been performed so that experimenters would not have to listen to the pained cries of the beagle puppies,” the letter said.

A move lawmakers called a “reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.”

Documents say the study was done to “provide data of suitable quality and integrity to support application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies,” but Congressmembers note the FDA recently stated it “does not mandate that human drugs be studied in dogs.”

They now want answers as to how many drug tests involving dogs have been funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since January 2018, and how much taxpayer money was spent on the testing.

Yesterday, I sent a letter to Dr. Fauci regarding cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies; debarking before drugging and killing them. Thankful to my 23 democrat and republican colleagues who signed on. This is disgusting. What say you @NIH pic.twitter.com/c54SXipD9Q — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 23, 2021

Lawmakers also want to know what the NIAID has done to explore the use of non-canine and non-animal alternatives to meet FDA data requirements, and if the organization has ever made any dogs available for adoption after the experimentation or testing process.

News 2 has reached out to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for comment. We are waiting to hear back.