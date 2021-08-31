Rep. Nancy Mace to tour U.S. southern border Tuesday

CHARLESTON, SC – OCTOBER 31: Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace speaks to the crowd at an event with Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Charleston County Victory Office during Grahams campaign bus tour on October 31, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Graham is in a closely watched race against democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace will tour the U.S. southern border on Tuesday. She believes the situation at the border is adding to the already severe COVID-19 surge.

Mace, who represents South Carolina’s First Congressional District, will be joined by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep Chip Roy, both of Texas, for a night border tour with the National Border Patrol Council in Laredo, Texas.

The purpose of the visit is due to what Mace’s team called an “increasing influx of illegal migrants” who they say has worsened the COVID-19 Delta variant surge and “put American towns and cities at risk by draining resources.”

They say this is especially true for areas like Laredo, Texas, where the city has filed a lawsuit against the federal government asking for a judge to block border patrol from transferring illegal migrants into the city.

During an appearance on Fox News last month, Rep. Mace stated illegal immigrants who have the virus are not being tested or vaccinated as they enter the country, and called the southern border crisis a super spreader.

“If you’re a citizen of the United States, and you travel to Mexico and you want to come back home after vacation, our country – the United States of America – requires its citizens to test negative for COVID-19,” said Mace during her appearance. “So, when the left and Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden talk about the Delta variant and spreading COVID, what do you think they are doing along the border? They are allowing in illegal immigrants who have COVID, they are not being tested, they are not getting vaccinated, and you sure as heck know we are not requiring them to wear masks when they cross the border.”

While Nancy Pelosi is threatening to arrest people for not wearing a mask, our southern border crisis remains a super spreader.



Did you know US Citizens must test negative for COVID when traveling from Mexico back home? Illegal

Immigrants at the border? Not so much. pic.twitter.com/XTxhv31Sgr — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 30, 2021

Right now, Rep. Mace’s team says 17 border agents have tested positive in the last month, and 233 hospital beds are currently occupied.