Report: Former Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signs with Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former Panthers’ wide receiver Curtis Samuel is headed to Washington, according to ESPN.
Sources say Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington.
The WR spent three seasons with Carolina beginning in 2017. Samuel was the team’s second-round pick. Unfortunately that year, he suffered a season-ending surgery on his left ankle and eventually be placed on injured reserve.
Samuel racked up 2,087 receiving yards with the Panthers and had a total of 14 touchdowns.
The move will give Samuel a reunion with Washington head coach Ron Rivera. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rivera tried to trade for Samuel last season, but Panthers’ GM Marty Hurney wouldn’t budge.