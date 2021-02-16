Report: Hornets postpone next 2 games over COVID concerns

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets are starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and are postponing its next two games, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hornets (13-15) only activated eight players on Sunday against the Spurs at the Spectrum Center. PJ Washington, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, and Nick Richard were all inactive due to the NBA’s league-wide safety protocols. In the aftermath of the game Sunday, the Spurs announced four players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hornets will undergo contact tracing and its next two games, Wednesday against the Bulls and Friday against the Nuggets. According to the team’s website, both games were going to be held at the Spectrum Center. That means the next scheduled game will be Saturday against the Warriors at Spectrum Center.

The Spectrum Center hosted a mass vaccine event this past weekend, which allowed thousands of people including many CMS staff and faculty members over the age of 65, to receive vaccinations.