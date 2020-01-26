LIVE COVERAGE | Report: Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in LA helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, Fla. (KTLA/AP) — Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, a source told The Associated Press. It was unclear if family members were on the helicopter, but a source tells ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski that Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, was also on the helicopter.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

According to NBC News, a call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At least five people were killed in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into the ground, Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda said.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished, authorities said about 10:30 a.m.

“I heard the plane splutter and then a boom,” L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton tweeted earlier, saying conditions were foggy in the area.

Imbrenda said it’s unknown where the plane, described as being a Sikorsky S-76, took off from.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Smoke bellowing from the hillside when what seems to be a chopper went down — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) January 26, 2020

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

He teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.