Report of sex offense involving WNC principal under investigation, Asheville Police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials confirmed an investigation into a sex offense involving a Western North Carolina principal is underway.

The police department said they received a report of a sex offense involving Asheville High School principal Dr. Jesse Dingle on Dec. 14.

Police said the incident was reported to have happened in the afternoon on Dec. 13, and involved another adult. The incident did not occur on any school campus.

According to police officials, detectives were called in to investigate and worked with executive staff with Asheville City Schools.

Police said the incident is under further investigation at this time and said they anticipate presenting a “completed case file for the District Attorney’s Office to review in the very near future.”