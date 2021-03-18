Report: Panthers bolster defensive line, sign edge-rusher Haason Reddick and two others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46/AP) – The Carolina Panthers made a big move for a bargain on Wednesday, the official first day of free agency, reportedly signing former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Haason Reddick to a one-year, $6 million deal with incentives up to $8 million.

Reddick, 26, is coming off a career season in Arizona, compiling 12.5 sacks along with four pass deflections and six forced fumbles. Five of the sacks came against the New York Giants in Week 14.

The deal is a prove-it deal for Reddick who is expected to join Brian Burns as the edge-rushers on the Panthers defensive line.

Reddick has familiarity with Carolina head coach Matt Rhule, playing for the second-year head coach at Temple from 2012-17. He was drafted by Arizona 13th overall in 2017.

The Panthers also reportedly signed former second-round pick, inside linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive end Morgan Fox on Wednesday.

Perryman has started 51 games over the past six seasons with the Chargers, getting 349 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions and three forced fumbles. Known as a run stuffer, he started 13 games last season and had 48 tackles.

Fox played all four seasons with the Rams and had 69 tackles and 10 1/2 sacks during his NFL career.

The Panthers also announced they have re-signed long-snapper J.J. Jansen. He has played in 192 career games, second most in Panthers history.