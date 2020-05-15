Report: President Trump says Gov. Cooper is ‘playing politics’ with reopening

RALEIGH, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Trump said Gov. Roy Cooper is “playing politics” when it comes to reopening the state.

The statement came during an interview with The Washington Examiner.

“We’ll have a convention,” Trump said in an interview about the Republican National Convention that’s supposed to happen in August in Charlotte. “We have a great state, North Carolina, that’s been very, very good. Although, it’s got a Democrat governor, so we have to be a little bit careful. It’s got a Democrat governor, so we have to be a little bit careful with that because they’re playing politics. They’re playing politics, as you know, by delaying the openings.”

Gov. Cooper has said numerous times that he is relying on public health experts and scientists to decide when and how to reopen the Tar Heel State.

According to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll this week, 74% approve of Governor Cooper’s crisis management.

