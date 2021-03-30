Republican group accuses NC congressman of inciting Capitol riots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina Republican Congressman is the target of a million-dollar ad campaign from an anti-Trump group.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn of Western North Carolina, along with five other Republican members of Congress, is accused in the ads of inciting violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“We remember how his lies encouraged a deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol,” the ad says. “We remember how Madison Cawthorn lied about election results.”

The ads, which will air on social media, cable and eventually local TV markets, are funded by the Republican Accountability Project.

The group, which is a subsidiary of Defending Democracy Together, which, according to OpenSecrets.Org, was the largest campaign contributor in the 2020 election cycle.

Along with Cawthorn, the group is targeting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

In a statement to FOX 46, a spokesperson with Cawthorn’s office said “Rep. Cawthorn is disappointed to hear that local Democrats are once again funneling dark money, from outside sources, into NC-11. The Republican Accountability project is an affiliate of “Defending Democracy Together,” which is a 501(c)(4) organization that spent $11.5 million dollars electing Joe Biden. This group is a well-known front for the Democrat media machine, and are one of the top “dark money” groups in the 2020 election cycle according to election financing watchdog, Open Secrets. Rep. Cawthorn will continue to work hard for the people of His district, and will continue to fulfill his promises of only representing their interests, not the interests of some D.C. lobbying group.”