Researchers locate missing WWII submarine off coast of Japan

A world war two submarine that’s been missing for 75 years has been found off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.

‘Lost 52 Project,’ a group that searches for sunken World War II vessels, solved the mystery of where the USS Grayback went down.

Last year, a researcher found the Navy had originally made an error in translating the Japanese war records of where the Grayback had likely sunk.

All this time, the Navy’s historical records listed an incorrect longitude.

Armed with the new information, undersea explorer Tim Taylor and his team set out on an expedition to find it.

Using autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles and advanced imaging technology, they found the Grayback about 100 miles from the area where it was originally thought to have gone down.

The Grayback had 80 sailors on board when it was hit by a 500-pound bomb from a Japanese bomber plane.

It was one of the most successful submarines in the war, sinking 14 enemy ships.

This is the fifth sub found by ‘Lost Project 52.’