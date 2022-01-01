‘Rest easy’: Cornelius Police officer dies after ‘medical event’

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Cornelius Police officer died Wednesday morning after a medical event, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Officials confirmed Officer Joshua Murray died while he was off duty.

“We did all we could, but we could not save Joshua,” said a statement from the Huntersville Fire Department. “We are sad that our community has lost such a young, dedicated, passionate public servant. Rest easy, brother.”

Earlier this morning, we responded to this medical call for service.



The Cornelius Police Department asked for thoughts and prayers for Officer Murray’s family.

“Rest easy, we have the watch from here.”