CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On October 28, the United States recognizes National First Responders Day, a day to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe.

On this day, national retailers and restaurants find ways to express their gratitude with special deals and promotions for first responders.

Firehouse Subs

All firefighters, police, and EMTs in uniform will receive a free medium sub with any purchase.

Insomnia Cookies

First responders in uniform or with a valid ID who spend $5 in-store can get a free six-pack of cookies.

Krispy Kreme

First responders can visit any participating location and receive a free original glazed doughnut and coffee with valid identification.

Lowe’s

Eligible firefighters, EMTs, nurses, and doctors can register to receive $10 off a $75 or more qualifying purchase redeemable in stores or online.

Do you know of another national or local deal for First Responders? Let us know!