Review ordered for National Guard’s response to civil unrest; troops return to SC

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – A review has been ordered for the National Guard’s response to civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The review will evaluate the National Guard’s efforts working with local and federal law enforcement.

It comes after Defense Secretary Mark Esper ordered active-duty troops, including some from South Carolina, that were moved to Washington D.C. to return home.

The report will address a range of issues including training, organizing, manning, deployment, equipment and employment of National Guard forces.

Around 450 SCNG soldiers arrived in the nation’s capital on June 2 to help ensure that civil demonstrations in support of police reform and racial equality did not devolve into civil unrest.

Their roles included “crowd control, general security, and patrols for continued public safety and critical infrastructure security, including the national monuments.”

Hundreds of National Guard troops returned to the Palmetto State on Tuesday.