Revisiting Prince Charles’ 1996 trip to The Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – All eyes were on the Royal family Sunday following Oprah’s exclusive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We’re revisiting Prince Charles’ 1996 visit to western North Carolina.

Harry’s father and heir apparent Prince Charles visited the Biltmore Estate in Asheville 20 years ago in the Summer of 1996, where he met with a group of young architects.

“It was very, very small group of people that knew that he was coming,” Architect Christine Franck said. “The students got all dressed up, and they were all very nervous.”

Franck was the administrator of the Prince of Wales’ Institute of Architecture summer program at The Biltmore. She says she remembers the day clearly.

“He would have a discussion, like he and a student would be talking about a watercolor, and he would say, ‘Oh yes’ you know, ‘I find that a particularly challenging pigment to work,” she said.

Franck says the visit was kept fairly quiet as to focus on the education program. The thing that really stood out to her was his focus and attention in talking with the students that day.