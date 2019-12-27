Reward offered for info in Paighton Houston’s disappearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A reward has been offered for information in a Trussville woman’s disappearance from a Birmingham bar last week.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Paighton Houston’s disappearance.
The 29-year-old was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at Tin Roof, a bar in the Lakeview area. Police say it appears she left willingly with two men. She’s not been seen or heard from since.
According to her mother, Charlaine Houston, in her last text message, which was sent to a friend, she said “she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble.”
Houston was wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral t-shirt, and blue Converse shoes at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information related to Paighton Houston’s disappearance is urged to call 911, the Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
