Richmond County, G.A. SWAT called to assist on Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF/WCBD) – The Richmond County, G.A. SWAT Team has been called in to assist with a situation on post at Fort Gordon.

Sgt. McCarty with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) confirmed the request to NewsChannel 6.

A Fort Gordon Information Officer told NewsChannel 6 that Fort Gordon requested assistance from RCSO for help with a subject who had barricaded himself in a home on base.

No further details have been provided.

Fort Gordon is a U.S. Army base near Augusta. It is 138 miles from Charleston.

