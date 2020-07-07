Richmond’s statue of J.E.B. Stuart removed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The J.E.B Stuart monument in Richmond has come down, per Mayor Levar Stoney’s orders.

8News observed crews arriving at the statue around 7:40 a.m. Crews blocked off Lombardy Street and Monument Avenue at the Stuart Circle. Nearly an hour later crews began gathering ropes and more equipment trucks have arrived on the scene. By 11:00 a.m. the statue was down and being loaded onto a flatbed.

J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond removed from Stuart Circle on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond in the process of being removed on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond in the process of being removed on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond in the process of being removed on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond in the process of being removed on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

Crews preparing to remove the J.E.B. Stuart statue from Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

Crews preparing to remove the J.E.B. Stuart statue from Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Photographer Howie Williams))

Crews preparing to remove J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

Last week, Mayor Levar Stoney said he would be using his powers as the Director of Emergency Management to remove 11 monuments in the city.

So far the following have been removed:

Stonewall Jackson

Matthew Fontaine Maury

Cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial

Cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis

A sheriff’s deputy told the 8News crew on scene that this is the only monument coming down today. Stay with us for updates.

