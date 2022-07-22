STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lightning strike caused the road the explode Wednesday night in Stanly County, according to the Oakboro Police Department.

Authorities said Wednesday night’s storm caused a lightning strike to a tree, which ran through the roadway, causing the road to explode.

Road debris landed on the roof of a nearby home, police said. Power, cable, and phone service are affected in the area.

Photo: Oakboro Police Department

Photo: Oakboro Police Department

Photo: Oakboro Police Department

Photo: Oakboro Police Department

Currently, Hatley Burris is shut down near the Trotters Ridge area.

“We have no word on how long the roadway will be closed,” the Oakboro Police Department said.