Robeson County NAACP wants Confederate statue moved from courthouse

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The NAACP in Robeson County wants leaders to remove a confederate statue from the courthouse that it calls a “symbol of racism.”

“The confederate statue that stands at the entrance of the Robeson County Courthouse is a perfect reminder of the inequality in Robeson County, standing high and mighty at the people’s house that is funded by taxpayers’ money,” the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch said Monday afternoon in a Facebook post.

The post also said the statue suggests that “Robeson County accepts what the confederacy stood for and represented which had nothing to do with equality, unity, or respect for all human life and human rights for all people.”

The group also said: “There’s nothing wrong with a people honoring their heritage whether right or wrong in the eyes of others but this monument stands at the people’s house without honoring nor representing all people equally. This is the house where there is supposed to be equality, no partiality, no prejudice, and no discrimination.”

The post said NAACP members planned to attend Monday night’s Robeson County Commission meeting to ask officials to move the statue to a new, “more appropriate location where those who cherish what it represents can pay their respect and those who were humiliated and wounded by what it represents can enter our courthouse without being reminded of the dark history that has and continue to divide us.”

The statue has no “significant purpose in the direction and the future” of the county, the NAACP said.

News13 has reached out to county officials for comment but has not heard back.