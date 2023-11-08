ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The two Robeson County deputies who were shot on Tuesday while trying to arrest a man who was out of jail on bond are both alert, talking, and in good spirits, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies Johnathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear are expected to make a full recovery. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and members of his staff went to visit the deputies Wednesday morning at Cape Fear Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Walters is being treated in the intensive care unit for observational purposes, while Locklear is listed in stable condition and remains in the medical center for observation purposes, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. is being treated at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center where he is listed in critical, but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. After he is released from the hospital, he will face several charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of cocaine and marijuana, and two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

