ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the man got into a dispute with Michia Johnson, 27, which then turned physical and culminated in the shooting, according to the police report.

Johnson faces murder charges. Rock Hill PD is not releasing information on the relationship at this time other than to say it was a familial relationship.