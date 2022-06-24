RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

But what does it mean for North Carolina?

Currently, abortions are legal in the state and that isn’t likely to change soon.

North Carolina has had a law banning abortions after 20 weeks (with limited exceptions) that’s been on the books for decades, but courts have put it on hold, ruling that it was unconstitutional.

Presumably, with Roe v. Wade being overturned, that law would go into effect.

However, legal scholars who’ve spoken with CBS 17 have said it’s unclear how soon that would happen.

There could be additional litigation surrounding that.

Republican state legislative leaders have not said specifically what legislation they would pursue.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said the legislature won’t address the issue this year, noting Gov. Roy Cooper (D) would veto any new restrictions they would seek to implement.

Democrats say the issue will be among the key ones they focus on in the leadup to this year’s election.

Every seat in the General Assembly is on the ballot in addition to two seats on the state Supreme Court.

While Republicans control the legislature, Democrats have a majority on the court.