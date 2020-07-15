Ronny Jackson, Gus Trujillo react to primary runoff win

A long journey to Congress, as Jackson and Trujillo look for resident’s votes one final time in November.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After coming up short to opponent Josh Winegarner in the March primary election, former White House physician Ronny Jackson secures the Republican nomination for Congressional District 13.

“Out there campaigning, raising money and getting the word out for other Republicans in Texas,” Jackson said.

The man with President Donald Trump’s endorsement feels confident going into the November general election.

“Let’s be honest, this is the most Republican. Most conservative district in the entire United States, so this is the race,” Jackson said.

Gus Trujillo who initially brought in 42% of the primary votes seals the deal in the runoff against Greg Sagan for the Democratic ticket.

“We’re really hoping for fundraising to pick up and then start organizing with the team and seeing how can we get out there with the governor’s restrictions,” Trujillo said.

As former intern to Representative Mac Thornberry, Trujillo is hopeful of the chance to be back in that office.

“I think that I’ll just have to work really really hard and hope for the best and I guess it really depends on our strategy of how are going to go against Jackson,” Trujillo said.

A long journey to Congress, as Jackson and Trujillo look for resident’s votes one final time in November.