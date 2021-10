ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has died due to COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office says Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh passed away early Sunday morning. He had been hospitalized due to COVID since September 30, 2021.

Master Deputy Marsh has been with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office since 2012.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was a respected, dependable and hardworking Deputy.

He is survived by a wife and a two-year-old child.