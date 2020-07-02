Safety measures to keep in mind this Independence Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas fire officials emphasize that residents follow safety precautions for the holiday weekend.

Summertime is here, meaning firework and barbecue season is back in session. With many Independence Day activities set to happen on the 4th, Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks, said residents should remember to keep safety in mind.

“It’s just trying to make sure that everyone has a good time and doing it very safely and responsibly,” says Brooks. He added that community fireworks are most likely the safest way to enjoy fireworks.

Although people must continue to social distance this holiday, Brooks shared local firework shows will be set up so that people can remain a safe distance apart.

“Obviously this year, it’s a little different. People are apprehensive but there are several shows that are out there. And they’re going to allow for proper social distancing.”

Fire officials said they worked close with local firework stands throughout the area. Each stand has visited the fire Marshal’s office during the selling season to ensure safety for community members and the owners.

Owners say firework safety is their top priority.

“With our customers we want to make sure they understand that all the fireworks are clearly labeled with warning labels. We encourage our customers to follow the instructions,” said locally firework stand owner, Shawn Wildt.

Fire fighters also urge people to remember that fire season is among us. They say cutting grass and mowing lawns before the 4th is a good way to prevent fires as the summer heat mixes with holiday tradition.