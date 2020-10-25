Saints lead Panthers at the half, 21-17

The New Orleans Saints scored with two seconds left in the second quarter to take a 21-17 lead over the Panthers a at halftime on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers made up for a slow start scoring twice in the second quarter.

The Panthers came to life with a highlight courtesy of receiver DJ Moore and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The two connected on a 74-yard play with 11 minutes to go in the half making the score 14-10.

The Panthers then forced a Drew Brees fumble courtesy of Brian Burns that was recovered by Marquis Haynes and drove 65 yards down the field as Moore caught a 7-yard pass and punched it into the end zone for a 17-14 lead.

Brees connected with Deonte Harris on a 4-yard touchdown reception with two second left in the half to go ahead 21-17.

The New Orleans Saints set the tone in the first quarter on the first drive marching 75 yards down the field in over 8 minutes and scoring on a 4-yard pass from Brees to Jared Cook to take a 7-0 lead.

Kicker Joey Slye, returning to the Panthers after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, knocked in a field goal from the 43-yard line to make it 7-3 with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Brees and the Saints opened the second quarter with another score as the Saints QB went airborne for the touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

Teddy Bridgewater returned to New Orleans for the first time since leaving the franchise and signing a 4-year, $60+ million deal with the Panthers.

