Saints win on Lutz’s late field goal as Panthers lose 3rd straight

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) – Carolina, tied at 31-31 with New Orleans, missed a 28-yard go-ahead field goal with two minutes left in Sunday’s game. Joey Slye had made a 51-yard kick earlier in the game, but missed wide-right.
The Saints then marched back the other way. Wil Lutz hit a 33-yard field goal to give New Orleans the win, 34-31, and hand the Panthers their third loss in a row.
New Orleans never trailed.
The Saints built a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes in. Latavius Murray ripped off a 26-yard run to score on the opening drive. Drew Brees followed that with a 13-yard toss to Tre’Quan Smith at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter.
Carolina responded shortly after in the form of a 51-yard bomb from Kyle Allen to DJ Moore.
New Orleans’ Will Lutz and Carolina’s Joey Slye each hit a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter. Right at the end of the half, the Panthers pulled within two when Allen and Christin McCaffrey linked up. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Saints with a 17-15 lead at the intermission.
New Orleans forced the Panthers three-and-out. The Saints offense added to its lead on their first drive of the half by marching down the field on a five-play series. Brees capped it off with a 20-yard throw to Jared Cook for the touchdown.
Slye helped keep the game within reach with a 51-yard field goal, but Brees answered with a touchdown pass to Michael Thomas to push New Orleans’ lead to 31-18 with just over five minutes left in the third.
McCaffrey cut it to 31-24 by punching it in from 4 yards out. Allen and Moore connected for another touchdown to tie the game at 31-31 with 9:23 left in the fourth.
Allen finished 23-of-36 for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Brees had 311 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception. Moore led all receivers with 126 yards and two touchdowns.