Saints win on Lutz’s late field goal as Panthers lose 3rd straight

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) attempts to tackle Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80), during the second half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) – Carolina, tied at 31-31 with New Orleans, missed a 28-yard go-ahead field goal with two minutes left in Sunday’s game. Joey Slye had made a 51-yard kick earlier in the game, but missed wide-right.

The Saints then marched back the other way. Wil Lutz hit a 33-yard field goal to give New Orleans the win, 34-31, and hand the Panthers their third loss in a row.

New Orleans never trailed.

The Saints built a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes in. Latavius Murray ripped off a 26-yard run to score on the opening drive. Drew Brees followed that with a 13-yard toss to Tre’Quan Smith at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter.

Carolina responded shortly after in the form of a 51-yard bomb from Kyle Allen to DJ Moore.

New Orleans’ Will Lutz and Carolina’s Joey Slye each hit a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter. Right at the end of the half, the Panthers pulled within two when Allen and Christin McCaffrey linked up. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Saints with a 17-15 lead at the intermission.

New Orleans forced the Panthers three-and-out. The Saints offense added to its lead on their first drive of the half by marching down the field on a five-play series. Brees capped it off with a 20-yard throw to Jared Cook for the touchdown.

Slye helped keep the game within reach with a 51-yard field goal, but Brees answered with a touchdown pass to Michael Thomas to push New Orleans’ lead to 31-18 with just over five minutes left in the third.

McCaffrey cut it to 31-24 by punching it in from 4 yards out. Allen and Moore connected for another touchdown to tie the game at 31-31 with 9:23 left in the fourth.

Allen finished 23-of-36 for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Brees had 311 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception. Moore led all receivers with 126 yards and two touchdowns.