“Sami’s Law” signed in New Jersey to help better rideshare services

NEW JERSEY (WCBD) – New Jersey is taking action when it comes to enacting legislation to protect riders on ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed “Sami’s Law” this week.

The law requires ride share vehicles to use identifying markers on front and back windshields, display their name, photo and license plate number and have a barcode riders can scan to ensure they’re getting into the correct car.

South Carolina signed similar legislation with the Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act last month.