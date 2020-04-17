San Diego Comic-Con canceled for first time in 50 years

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled for the first time in its 50-year history, organizers announced Friday morning.

The event will return to the San Diego Convention Center July 22-25 in 2021.

“Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for conventions each year, and

how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, (we) had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer,” the organization wrote in a news release. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

Organizers said people who bought badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to either request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. Emails with details will go out soon, according to Comic-Con. Similarly, exhibitors will have options for recouping or transferring their fees.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take

this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, a spokesperson for the

organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”