HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A new chapter is underway for the family of Gloria Satterfield, Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper who died in an alleged trip and fall accident in 2018.

At the start of the month, the Satterfield family got a $4.3 million settlement in a civil lawsuit against Murdaugh, who in March confessed to diverting millions awarded to the family in a wrongful death settlement to his own accounts.

The Satterfields are now using that money to start a foundation and move past the four years that flipped their world upside down.

“She had a full, pure heart of kindness and love for everyone she met,” Gloria’s sister, Ginger Harriott Hadwin, said. “She was so much more than just a housekeeper for the Murdaughs.”

Ginger described her sister as having a spirit of giving and Christmas was a big part of her life. The foundation, Gloria’s Gift, will help Hampton County residents struggling financially to buy gifts, with a goal to serve 10-20 families each holiday season.

“A giving heart is a loving heart and it’s time we all focus on healing and sharing love,” Ginger said. “Our family has shed so many tears this past year and to be certain we have been betrayed, let down and very saddened.”

Ninety-five percent of donations will go directly to buying gifts for families who apply. On Wednesday, the Satterfield family and their attorneys both made initial contributions to the foundation.

“They were mistreated, they had money taken from them, they were treated like they didn’t exist,” attorney Eric Bland said. “Out of darkness comes light. This is a glorious day for Gloria and this is a great day for justice.”

Satterfield’s death continues to be investigated, with SLED announcing earlier this month her body will be exhumed to revisit evidence. The family and their attorneys said they support this move and want to know exactly what happened to Gloria.

Loved ones say they are still mourning, but will now be able to create a lasting legacy for Gloria.

“Y’all knew she was a God-fearing woman,” Gloria’s son, Tony, said. As she’s up in heaven and stuff, I can’t wait to see how God is going to use us.”

“I miss her dearly and will never have another friend as loving and giving as Gloria,” Ginger said. “A true sister and a true friend always.”

If you’d like to contribute to Gloria’s Gifts, you can visit their website here or send a check to P.O. Box 1093 in Varnville, South Carolina.