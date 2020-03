SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A large crowd came out to witness the greening of the fountain in Forsyth Park as Savannah prepares for its annual celebration.

This year’s grand marshal, Michael W. Roush Sr, along with his family and friends poured buckets of green dye in the city fountains.

The colorful annual event helps mark the start of the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday in Savannah.