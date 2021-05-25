Savannah man to serve nearly 40 years for armed robbery, carjacking charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man will serve nearly 40 years in prison for a string of armed robberies and carjackings.

Demetrius Lamar Jackson, aka “Meechy,” 31, of Savannah, pleaded guilty Monday to serve 444 months behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Georgia. Jackson is a previously convicted felon.

The charges include: Discharging and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to Crimes of Violence; Carjacking and Attempted Carjacking; Interference with Commerce by Robbery; and Conspiracy to Use and Carry Firearms During Crimes of Violence.

“Meechy Jackson is the epitome of a violent, armed criminal, and providence prevented his stolen gun from firing when he attempted to shoot his final victim,” Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said. “The legal gun owner then used his own weapon to defend himself, bringing an end to Jackson’s crime spree. He’ll have a long prison term to contemplate his errors – and to be thankful that he’s still alive.”

Jackson also must pay restitution to nine victims and serve five years of supervised release once his time is served. Jackson lunged toward the prosecutors’ table and disrupted the proceedings multiple times, according to Estes. He was restrained by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Jackson brutally inflicted a reign of terror against innocent victims across two states,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia. “His lengthy prison sentence is a deserving result, and our communities will be safer with him behind bars.”

The two-and-a-half-week crime spree in November 2018 stretched across Georgia and South Carolina. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Georgia listed the incidents below.

Nov. 6: Jackson robbed an employee of a Boost Mobile store in Savannah at gunpoint while the employee was transporting cash for the store. Jackson shot the store manager in the abdomen when she came to assist and fled the scene in a car driven by his accomplice, Nautica Morgan, 23, of Savannah.

Nov. 12: Jackson approached a young couple who was washing a Nissan sedan at a midtown Savannah carwash. Jackson pointed a gun at them and twice pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned. Jackson then sped away in the victims’ car.

Nov. 13: Jackson robbed a Valdosta, Ga., Boost Mobile employee and his girlfriend at gunpoint. The getaway car was the one stolen at the Savannah car wash.

Nov. 19: Morgan attempted to steal merchandise from a beauty store in Augusta, Ga. When the store manager followed Morgan, Jackson pointed a gun at the manager. Jackson and Morgan later carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint from a woman at a nearby CVS. Later that day, at a Walgreens pharmacy in Conyers, Ga., Jackson held a man at gunpoint and attempted to steal his car, then stole a purse.

Nov. 20: Jackson robbed a Boost Mobile store in East Point, Ga. Armed with a pistol, Jackson ordered the store’s employees to empty the cash register and safe. He then demanded the employees kneel on the floor of a back room and surrender a key to the store and their personal cell phones, debit cards, and cash before he fled.

Nov. 21: Jackson carjacked a 73-year-old woman in Athens, Ga., while she was vacuuming her SUV. Jackson threatened to shoot her and then pistol-whipped her in the head. Later that same day, Jackson walked into a Boost Mobile store in Aiken, S.C., pulled out a gun and demanded money. Before he left with the store’s cash, Jackson seized an employee’s cellphone and smashed it.

Nov. 23: Jackson attempted to rob a Boost Mobile store in Columbia, S.C., and his pistol jammed when he tried to shoot a store employee. The employee produced his own legal firearm and shot Jackson, and Morgan then drove Jackson to a hospital emergency room in a Chevrolet Tahoe that the two of them had carjacked in Georgetown, S.C., a few hours earlier.

Police arrested Jackson and Morgan following the Columbia shooting and found bloody clothes, the stolen .22 caliber pistol used in the crime and other stolen items in the Tahoe, according to Estes.

Jackson was indicted by grand juries in both the Northern and Southern Districts of Georgia.

Morgan was sentenced to 144 months in February 2020 by the District of South Carolina. Morgan pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Use and Carry a Firearm During Crimes of Violence, and Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. She will have three years of supervised release following completion of her sentence, Estes said.

“Jackson terrorized innocent victims in two states in a crime spree that lasted more than two weeks, leaving those victims with emotional and physical scars for life,” Chris Hacker said, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This sentence won’t wipe away those scars, but thanks to an alert citizen and our many law enforcement partners, they won’t have to worry about him hurting anyone else for a long time.”