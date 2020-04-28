Savannah mayor, town council targeted by racist messages over Georgia reopening plan

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV/NBC News) – Leaders in Savannah and Atlanta say they received racist messages this week after voicing their opposition against reopening Georgia at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted that she received a message calling her a racial slur and to “just shut up” and reopen the city. The mayor added that her daughter saw the note as well.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on Friday shared two emails he received, one that was apparently sent to all members of the city council.

Johnson said that while its all right to have disagreements, he wants to redirect people to what really matters: keeping people safe from the virus.

“Hate has no place in Savannah,” Johnson said, adding, “People are united against a common enemy and I will tell you our common enemy is not each other — it is called COVID-19.”

