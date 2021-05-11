Amber Alert issued for twin babies taken during Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-week-old twins taken during a shooting in Savannah Tuesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a woman, possibly named Kathleen, is believed to be traveling with the infants, Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers.

She’s traveling in a white car, possibly a Kia Optima or Nissan Altima. Authorities describe her as a Black woman in her 30s, approximately 300 pounds, with brown hair in a weave style.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911, or SPD at 912-351-3400.

#SPDAlert SPD is looking for a black female possibly named Kathleen(photo from previous day). She has 6-week-old boys named Matto and Lorenzo who were taken during a shooting on NE 36th Street. She is traveling in a white sedan possibly a Kia Optima. Anyone with info call 911! pic.twitter.com/2LZU0Z4dZz — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 11, 2021

According to SPD, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 36th Street.

One woman was injured. Officials say she was transported to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for updates.