MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but shoppers can continue the search for savings on Travel Deal Tuesday.

Charleston International Airport reported several thousand more fliers over the Thanksgiving holiday this year compared to 2021 — and with more people traveling, there are ways to save if you’re planning to book a flight.

Travel experts said after the pandemic, today might be the biggest year for the shopping holiday yet.

“We have more travelers who are looking to book trips. We also have a lot of travelers who have been stuck at home for two years or more, maybe haven’t seen friends, family…or skipped a honeymoon or a big vacation,” said Hayley Berg, lead economist at mobile travel app Hopper.

According to data from Hopper, last year, there were 50% more deals available on this day compared to Black Friday, and 30% more deals than on Cyber Monday, with over 250,000 discounted flights detected and hundreds of dollars off trips overseas.

Experts at Hopper said some of their best deals today include up to $100 off trips to cities like Rome and Santorini, as well as major deals on flights and hotels in Orlando for a trip to Disney World.