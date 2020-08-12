“Saved By the Bell” reboot coming soon to Peacock TV featuring some familiar faces

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A “Saved By the Bell” reboot is coming soon after PeacockTV released a new trailer Monday.

In the trailer, you can see a few familiar faces including Mario Lopez who played AC Slater and Elizabeth Berkley who played Jessie in the original series.

There is also a reference to Berkley’s story line about taking caffeine pills from the original series. In the trailer, you can see scenes inside the famous hangout The Max and students attend the original Bayside High.

The reboot is about a clash of cultures when students displaced by low-income school closures are sent to privileged schools, like Bayside.

The reboot is set to premiere later this year.

