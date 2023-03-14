COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives voted to reduce the salary of a constitutional officer.

Monday night, the House passed an amendment to their budget proposal that would cut Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom’s salary to $1.

The sponsor of the amendment Representative Heather Bauer (D-Richland) said, “This is in regards to what I’m calling the $3.5 billion whoopsie.”

Rep. Bauer was referring to an accounting error lawmakers learned about last month. Comptroller General Eckstrom informed senators about a $3.5 billion overstatement of the state’s cash balances.

The number was reported in his office’s annual financial report. According to Eckstrom, it was corrected last fall.

Over the last few weeks, a Senate Finance subcommittee has been investigating the error. Senator Larry Grooms (R-Berkeley) said, “We’re hearing that it’s a mapping error and a coding error but clearly the responsibility with this report lies with the state Comptroller General.”

The subcommittee finalized recommendations in response to the error Tuesday afternoon. They are expected to be released Wednesday.