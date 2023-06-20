COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster announced his budget vetoes in a press conference at the South Carolina State House Tuesday.

Before unveiling what line items he was striking, the Governor touted some of the budget’s highlights.

The nearly $14 billion spending plan includes increases to the teacher starting salary and base pay and raises for state employees. The minimum starting salary for a South Carolina teacher is now $40,000.

State lawmakers are also increasing pay for state law enforcement officers and allocating $200 million for the Office of Resilience.

“This year’s budget includes a record number 283 proposals from my executive budget totaling – $3.3 billion – an increase of 24 from last year and 117 from two years ago,” McMaster said,

He issued 11 line items vetoes worth about $1.5 million. Last year, the Governor vetoed more than $50 million in earmarks and the year before that he struck more than $150 million. According to McMaster, this shows the collaborative effort between him and the General Assembly in crafting the budget.

“From the beginning of the budget process – to right now, we have communicated, collaborated and cooperated with the legislative leadership. It has been unprecedented, and it is my hope that in the future, this will become the rule rather than the exception,” McMaster said.

In a veto message to lawmakers, McMaster called on the state’s colleges and universities to make preparations to reduce tuition, fees, charges on the bill paid by students and parents by reducing their overall operating costs.

He noted the additional $124 million in recurring money going to colleges and universities for the tuition freeze. His office had originally suggested allocating $43 million for this.

“While I have no doubt that each institution could make a compelling case as to why these additional funds are necessary, I fear that parents and tuition payers may not share their confidence,” he said.

State lawmakers usually return to Columbia to take up the Governor’s budget vetoes but it appears they won’t return until January.

In a statement House Speaker Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) wrote, “I’m pleased to reach the end of this year’s session as we concluded the budget process. Governor McMaster’s judgement in bringing the General Assembly back into session, and the successful passage of our final budget, is exemplary of the productive relationship between our two branches of government. The trust and cooperation amongst all parties demonstrate how government works best – for the people of our state.””

To see the list of vetoes, click or tap here.