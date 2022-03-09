COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina lawmakers are poised to pass some form of state income tax cuts later this year. They’re also considering making changes to the state’s Homestead Exemption program.

Representative Wendy Brawley (D-Richland) filed a bill that would increase the homestead property tax exemption for the owner-occupied property of individuals who are 65 and older, totally and permanently disabled, or legally blind.

Right now in South Carolina, the state offers an exemption on taxes up to the first $50,000 of the fair market value of the home.

Rep. Brawley’s bill would increase the exemption to $75,000. She said, “The exemption has not been increased in South Carolina to my understanding since 2008. As you can imagine, property taxes have increased but the amount of that exemption has remained pretty much stagnant.”

A fiscal impact statement shows the shift would lead to a $58,275,000 reimbursement from the state to local governments. Rep. Brawley said lawmakers should take advantage of the state’s surplus and help out seniors.

“Their incomes are stagnant because they are on fixed incomes and those incomes have not met the increases in medication costs and increased property tax bills,” she said.

A House Ways and Means subcommittee discussed the bill Wednesday morning. They heard testimony from supporters of the idea. One woman told lawmakers this change would provide some much needed relief.

She said, “Just because I have gotten older and my income is now a little less, I should be able to live the lifestyle I was living prior to because I worked hard for that.”

The panel didn’t take any action on the legislation.