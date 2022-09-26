COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Energy Office released their Electric Vehicle Stakeholder Initiative report last week.

The report summarizes opportunities to advance electric vehicle deployment in South Carolina.

Officials said the report features the collaborative work of over 350 diverse stakeholders to examine the legislative and regulatory landscape for EV access and adoption, identify challenges and opportunities, and develop actionable recommendations for South Carolina.

The initiative was launched in November 2020 by the Energy Office with the assistance of the Duke University Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions.

The resulting Electric Vehicle Stakeholder Initiative Report contains recommendations from stakeholders which range from statewide awareness efforts to the development of a statewide electrification roadmap.

There are a 27 recommendations in the report, including expanding tax credits, developing and funding an electric vehicle workforce development plan, and encouraging electric vehicle implementation in areas impacted by vehicle related noise and health issues.

“We appreciate the work and dedication of each and every stakeholder who has been an integral part of the Report,” said Sara Bazemore, Director of the Energy Office. “While every recommendation presented in the Report does not reflect consensus, the recommendations do reflect collaborative discussions of voluntary stakeholder working groups.”

You can read the full report by clicking or tapping here.