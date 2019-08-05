SC Red Cross volunteers deployed to El Paso after shooting at Walmart shopping center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Red Cross volunteers from the upstate have been deployed to El Paso, Texas in response to the mass shooting at a Walmart shopping center.

The organization is working with emergency officials to provide comfort and support to victims and their families.

Over the next few days, the Red Cross will continue to coordinate closely with officials and community partners to determine how to best support the two communities of those who have been harmed in the mass shooting this weekend.

A volunteer from the upstate will help with health services and mental care for those who need it.