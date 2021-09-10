SC Republican leaders say they will fight President Biden’s vaccine executive order

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Republican lawmakers in South Carolina say they are considering taking action following President Joe Biden announced his new plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, President Biden ordered that companies with more than 100 employees must require the COVID-19 vaccine or offer weekly testing to employees.

Following the President’s announcement, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wrote on Twitter, he would fight ‘to the gates of hell’ to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.

Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 9, 2021 Tweet byGov. Henry McMaster

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement Friday, “The governor is working now to determine the most effective way to unburden South Carolina businesses and their employees from the gratuitous mandates announced by the Biden Administration yesterday.”

According to a spokesperson for South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, lawyers in his office are studying the President’s Executive Order to make sure it follows the rule of law.



Following a speech Friday morning at a D.C.-area middle school, President Biden was asked about potential challenges to his order. He said, “Have at it. I am so disappointed that particularly some of the Republic governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids and the health of their communities.”

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) sent a letter to members of the House’s GOP caucus. He is calling for a meeting soon in Columbia to discuss what steps they could take. Speaker Lucas, who is vaccinated, encouraged House members to get the vaccine in his letter.

In his letter Lucas said he believes the Biden administration is exploiting the political division caused by the pandemic for political gain. He wrote, “It seems the issues around this pandemic have taken us all to a place where good and well-meaning policy is being swallowed by sound bites and petty politics.”

He said the House would work with the Governor and Attorney General on this issue if needed.

Right now, DHEC is reporting 49% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.