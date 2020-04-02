SC senate candidate, bulletproof vest charity CEO charged with rape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say the founder of a charity that provides bulletproof vests for police departments who can’t afford them was arrested and charged with incest and rape.

Richland County deputies said 56-year-old Michael Allan Letts sexually abused a relative from the time she was 10 until she turned 17.

Deputies say Letts was arrested Wednesday at the completion of the investigation which began when the victim came to authorities in January.

Letts is founder and CEO of In-Vest USA, which raises money for bulletproof vests for police forces that can’t afford them.

He also filed to run for the state Senate as a Republican this year against Democratic Sen. Mia McLeod of Columbia.