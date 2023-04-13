COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Legislation that would reform South Carolina’s bond system is one step closer to becoming law.

This week, the Senate passed an amended version of H.3532. The vote was unanimous.

Senators made changes to the House’s bill, like striking the mandated 5-year sentence enhancement for offenders convicted of a violent crime while out on bond.

Offenders who commit a violent crime while out on bond would have that bond revoked and a circuit court judge would be required to decide how much bond, if any, should be granted.

The legislation is now headed to the House.

“It will be done thoughtfully with full and fair arguments by counsel and in front of a judge that is well trained in this,” Sen. Greg Hembree (R-Horry) said on the floor during debate.

The legislation will likely be assigned to a conference committee where Senators and House members will work on a compromise bill before sending it to the governor’s desk for his signature.

The House passed their version of the bill in March.